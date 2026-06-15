UFC Freedom 250 Live Streaming: The Ultimate Fighting Championship will be hosting UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday (IST). This event is a one-of-a-kind showcase, marking the first time in history that the presidential residence will stage a professional combat sports event. While it is Flag Day in the United States, the date is especially significant as it coincides with the 80th birthday of U.S. President Donald Trump and the country's upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations. With an unprecedented setting and a massive title fight on the card, this historic night has all the ingredients to become one of the most memorable events in UFC history.

The main event will see UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria defend his title against fan-favorite Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira will move up in weight to face Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship.

When will the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House take place?

The UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House will take place on Monday, June 15 (IST).

Where will the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House take place?

The UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House will take place in Washington, D.C, United States.

What time will the main card of the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House start?

The main of the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House is expected to start at 5:30 AM IST (8 PM ET on Sunday).

Which TV channels will telecast the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House?

The UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House?

The UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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