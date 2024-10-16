The Pro Kabaddi League, launched in 2014, has transformed kabaddi in many ways to make the sport more accessible to the fans. As we enter a new decade of the PKL, E Prasad Rao, fondly known as Kabaddi Rao and the Technical Director of PKL, shared valuable insights into the remarkable journey of refereeing in the league over the last 10 years. Ahead of the new season, Kabaddi Rao and his team held a camp for 45 referees from October 1 to 14 - with eight female officials, including 20 first-timers - a stark increase from last season's 37 referees.

With less than a week remaining for the first match of PKL 11 between the Telugu Titans and the Bengaluru Bulls at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 18, we caught up with the Technical Director of the PKL to discuss the growth of the refereeing department over the last 10 years.

"I was involved with PKL from the very beginning, helping to shape the rules and regulations to enhance the game's appeal," Rao recalled. This early involvement set the stage for a comprehensive approach to officiating that has evolved through the years.

One of the most significant developments has been the introduction of a structured training program for referees. "The concept of formal referee training courses and workshops came about after PKL's inception," Rao explains. "It's not just about getting a certification and blowing a whistle anymore. We're teaching officials to truly understand their role."

This shift from ad-hoc officiating to professional development has been a game-changer.

The PKL has pioneered several innovations in officiating, most notably the introduction of the TV umpire. "PKL was the first to introduce TV umpiring in kabaddi," Rao stated proudly. This technological advancement has significantly improved the accuracy of decision-making in the fast-paced sport.

The league's commitment to officiating excellence is evident with its comprehensive training approach. "We've created specialized roles and functional areas for officials. For instance, we now have four line umpires, a position that didn't exist in kabaddi before," detailed. This specialization has led to more precise and fair judgments during matches.

Physical fitness and mental preparedness of referees have also become focal points. "Our training sessions start early, focusing on physical fitness. We work on specific skills like reaction time and agility, which are crucial for keeping up with kabaddi's dynamic nature," commented Rao.

Interestingly, the PKL has incorporated unconventional training methods to enhance referees' performance. "We've integrated yoga sessions into our training regimen," Rao reveals. This practice helps officials maintain composure and make clear-headed decisions under pressure.

Communication skills have been another area of significant improvement. "We're working with speech experts to help referees communicate effectively and uniformly," he says, highlighting the importance of clear and consistent signaling and verbal cues during matches.

The PKL's referee training program has set new standards in the sport, influencing even national and international kabaddi bodies. "We're seeing state associations and even international organizations conducting similar workshops now," Rao notes. "There's a growing recognition of the importance of referee training."

Looking to the future, Rao emphasizes the critical role of officiating in the success of the league. "Good refereeing and judgment are crucial for the success of any competition," he asserts. This philosophy has not only improved the quality of matches but has also fostered respect for referees among players and fans alike.

As the Pro Kabaddi League enters its second decade, the progress in refereeing stands as a testament to the league's commitment to excellence. From technological innovations to comprehensive training programs, the evolution of officiating in PKL has significantly contributed to the sport's growing popularity and professionalism. With continued focus and innovation, the standard of refereeing in kabaddi is set to reach even greater heights in the years to come.

