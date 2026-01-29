SRM Institute of Science and Technology celebrated a landmark victory as its student team, Team Camber Racing, races to the National Championship at Formula Bharat 2026. At the competition, Team Camber Racing delivered a dominant performance, taking first place across all major dynamic and static categories, including Endurance, Skidpad, Autocross, Acceleration, Engineering Design, Fuel Economy, and Sustainability & Best Practices. The team also received the Best Driver Award of the event, showcasing complete technical excellence and teamwork.

The students were mentored jointly by the Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Dr Leenus Martin and Dr. K. Kamalakannan, Head, Department of Automobile Engineering, SRMIST.

The winning team was led by Himanshu Kumar, Captain and final-year student from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. Supporting him were Vice Captain Aryan Sampath Nair (Mechatronics Engineering), Technical Director Shashank Reddy (Automobile Engineering), Project Manager Rohit Ramesh (Automobile Engineering), and Chief Race Driver TM Sakthiprasad (Automobile Engineering). Their combined effort reflects the multidisciplinary approach at SRMIST, integrating mechanical, electrical, electronics, and computing expertise.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, said, "Seeing our students push boundaries, innovate on the track, and achieve this national win is truly inspiring. Team Camber Racing embodies the energy, creativity, and dedication that SRMIST encourages in every student and this victory shows what can happen when passion meets hands-on learning."

The Faculty Advisor of Team Camber Racing Dr. Jerome Stanley added, "This outcome reflects the students' consistency, technical discipline, and ability to tackle complex engineering challenges as a team. Competitions like Formula Bharat provide an environment where learning becomes practical, accountable, and deeply collaborative."

The national recognition underscores the role of student-led initiatives in driving innovation and developing industry-ready skills. Graduates from such platforms go on to contribute to automotive OEMs, electric mobility ventures, motorsport teams, and R&D organisations in India and abroad.

With this victory, SRM Institute of Science and Technology reinforces its position on India's automotive innovation map, demonstrating how student-driven engineering excellence can create meaningful impact across academic, industrial, and national spheres.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)