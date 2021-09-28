Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakuron Tuesday announced that sports science and performance management systems in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will be restructured. The decision has been taken so that the country can have even better results in the Olympics. "I'm happy to announce the restructuring of sports science and performance management systems in SAI towards better results in Olympics. Over 300 sports science specialists and high-performance coaches, analysts and other personnel to be hired towards targetted results," tweeted Thakur.

Over 300 sports science specialists and high performance coaches, analysts and other personnel to be hired towards targetted results.

SAI held its 55th Governing Body Meeting on Tuesday and the contribution of late boxer Dingko Singh was acknowledged and it was decided that an amount of Rs 6.87 lakh will be approved as a one-time grant to his family. The Asian Games Gold medalist had passed away in June 2021.

Applauding the spectacular efforts of Tokyo2020 Olympians and Paralympians, out of turn promotion has also been given to SAI coaches -- Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Sharad Kumar, Piyush Dubey (hockey coach) and Mariyappan Thangavelu.