Story ProgressBack to home
Spectators Barred From Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay Start: Organisers
The announcement comes ahead of a decision on whether fans from overseas will be allowed to enter Japan for the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics.
Spectators will be barred from the start of the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, organisers said Monday.© AFP
Highlights
-
Spectators will be barred from the start of Tokyo Olympics torch relay
-
Decision on allowing fans from overseas to enter Japan to be taken soon
-
Decision expected to be taken before the torch relay begins on March 25
Spectators will be barred from the start of the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, organisers said Monday, announcing a pared-back launch ceremony. "The Grand Start ceremony and the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay... will not be open to the public, but it will be broadcast live via a Tokyo 2020 official channel," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.
The announcement comes ahead of a decision on whether fans from overseas will be allowed to enter Japan for the coronavirus-delayed Games, which is expected to be taken before the torch relay begins on March 25.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs England Series, India vs England , live score and IPL 2021 Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.