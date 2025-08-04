Mumbai's much-loved dahi handi tradition is gearing up for a grand sporting spectacle as the Pro Govinda League (PGL) 2025 returns on August 7-9 at Dome SVP Stadium, Worli. The high-energy, culturally rooted competition will bring the thrill of Govinda pyramids to audiences across India. Adding to the excitement, Jashan Bhumkar, Specialty Chemicals and Pharma Entrepreneur and acclaimed Hindustani classical musician, has officially entered the league as Co-Owner of Alibaug Knights, alongside hospitality leader Ranjeet Bindra, founder of the iconic Bastian group of restaurants.

Speaking about his association with the league, Jashan Bhumkar said:

"Pro Govinda League is not just a sport - it's a celebration of courage, teamwork, and the incredible cultural heartbeat of Maharashtra. As someone deeply connected to Indian traditions and music, I felt this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support a grassroots sport that truly belongs to the people."

Bhumkar expressed strong confidence in his team, Alibaug Knights, who will represent the spirited Bal Utsahi Pathak from Jogeshwari:

"From the first time I met this team, I saw something special - an unbreakable bond, a fire to rise above every challenge. These are not just athletes; they're fighters who inspire everyone around them. My belief in them is absolute, and I know they'll make their mark this season."

The tournament will feature 16 top-tier Govinda pathaks battling it out for glory, with live music performances by Padmashri Kailash Kher (Day 1) and Salim-Sulaiman (Finals) adding to the festival atmosphere.

"This league beautifully merges tradition, adrenaline, and entertainment," Bhumkar added. "Our vision is to elevate Govinda into a recognized, professionally celebrated sport while staying rooted in its cultural origins. I'm honored to be part of that journey."

The Pro Govinda League 2025 promises three days of nail-biting competition, community celebration, and cultural pride. Fans can witness the energy firsthand at Dome SVP Stadium, Worli, Mumbai.

