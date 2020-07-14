Sports has a great unifying power as it brings together people from different walks of life. But what if someone told you, sports can also help humankind establish a relationship with not just fellow humans but also other beings living on this planet. Well, not many would believe it but every now and then we come across videos showing that some creatures are equally passionate about sports as humans. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter to share a video of a Beluga Whale teaming up with a man, aboard a ship, and playing rugby for fun. In the video, the giant mammal can be seen diving in the water and fetching the ball back to the man on the ship.

Watch the video here:

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sporting action around the world has come to a standstill for over three months. But slowly and steadily, like other things, sports as well seems to be returning to normalcy -- albeit the new normal.

While it is still far from what it used to be in pre-coronavirus era, the good thing is that sports has made a full return in some parts of the and at least fans can enjoy the thrills of live sporting action once again.

However, in India the coronavirus cases are still on the rise and there is uncertainty over as to when sporting activities will resume in the country.

Ashwin is among many Indian cricketers who are making full use of this extended break from cricket due to the coronavirus by spending time at home.

The Delhi Capitals bowler is also one of the most active cricketers on social media as he interacts with his fans and even conducts online quizzes for them on a regular basis.