During a recent US Open match, a video of Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of the Polish company Drogbruk, went viral after he was spotted slyly snatching a signed cap given to a child by tennis player Kamil Majchrzak. Now, another incident has gone viral on social media — this time during an American professional baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins on Friday. The incident occurred when Harrison Bader hit a solo home run, and the ball landed in the stands. A man quickly ran to collect the ball and gave it to a boy.

Moments later, a woman — also wearing Philadelphia apparel — approached and appeared to shout at the man, who then took the ball from the boy and handed it to her. It isn't clear from the circulating videos who initially secured the ball when it landed.

We got the Phillies Karen that took a kid's baseball in 4K



pic.twitter.com/tLMNGNkk22 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies later invited the young fan to meet Harrison Bader following their 9–3 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night, after the apparent dispute over the home run ball. Bader had hit the solo home run into the left-field stands in the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Several fans scrambled for the ball before a man came up with it, walked over, gave it to the boy, and hugged him. Both were wearing Phillies gear.

Later in the game, a member of the Marlins' staff was seen giving the boy a prize pack, and he eventually went home with a signed bat from Bader, who met with him outside the Phillies' clubhouse after the game.

After the home run ball was snatched from the kid, the Marlins stepped up with a gift package, and the Phillies' Bader hooked him up with a signed ball. Now that Karen looks like an even bigger POS. pic.twitter.com/vvigTXAyB5 — Cassie N (@cass_nguyen_) September 6, 2025

The bizarre scene quickly went viral on social media and comes just days after another viral memorabilia-snatching moment, in which a man took Kamil Majchrzak's hat from a young fan at the US Open and was widely criticized for the act.

He apologized on social media on Monday and said he had returned it.