Khelo MP Youth Games 2026, the biggest sporting extravaganza of Madhya Pradesh, is unfolding across the state with scale and spectacle. Held in four phases block, district, divisional and state the event has drawn millions of young athletes, competing across 28 sports and nine divisions. For many, this is not just a tournament but a once-in-a-lifetime chance to earn a place in the state team and eventually represent Madhya Pradesh at the national level.

But while the competition on the field is intense, a troubling picture has emerged off the field.

During a ground report across multiple venues, conversations with dozens of athletes revealed a serious concern over food quality and nutrition. Players say that instead of a scientifically planned sports diet, they are being served a repetitive, carbohydrate-heavy menu-oil-fried puris, potato curry, halwa, upma, white bread and tea. Fruits appear occasionally. Protein-rich food, essential for athletes, is largely missing. "The food is okay, but there is no milk, no boiled eggs," said Devendra, an athlete resting between matches.

Sports science is unequivocal, athletes competing in high-intensity disciplines like athletics, boxing and kabaddi require protein, calcium, hydration and balanced nutrition. But on the ground, the reality is starkly different. "There's puri, potato curry and halwa every day," said Alok Salodia, an athlete from Sujalpur. "There is no milk, no paneer, no eggs."

Players complain that the same food is being served repeatedly, with little adherence to any prescribed menu and no visible monitoring of nutritional standards. "We've been getting the same puri and vegetable curry for two days," said Aryan Singh, another athlete. "No milk, eggs or paneer even for breakfast."

For some, the situation borders on neglect. "No milk, no eggs, no paneer... there wasn't even proper water to wash our hands," said Krishna Prajapati, an athlete from Sagar. "It's food to fill your stomach," said Naithik, a boxing player from Rewa, "but the protein an athlete needs is not being provided." "Milk, eggs and paneer are essential for us," added Prashant, a kabaddi player from Gwalior. "We didn't get anything."

Similar complaints surfaced from Jabalpur, where athletes said items like eggs, paneer and Bournvita milk often listed in official menus were nowhere to be seen.

According to government guidelines, athletes at such events are supposed to receive milk, eggs, paneer, multigrain bread and a fixed, balanced meal plan. But experts say what is being served falls far short of basic sports nutrition.

Senior dietitian Simra explained that athletes require moderate carbohydrates, 20-40 grams of protein per meal, healthy fats and proper hydration, especially during tournaments.

"Even for a normal person, an imbalanced meal can be harmful," she said. "For athletes, a healthy and balanced diet is non-negotiable."

Despite these concerns, when asked about the complaints, Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "Everything is going well... everything is going very well."

Yet the question refuses to go away.

Khelo MP Youth Games 2026 is meant to be a launchpad for the future champions of Madhya Pradesh. But as young athletes sweat it out for medals, many are asking quietly can champions really be built on oil-fried puris and potato curry? With nine divisions, 28 sports and the promise of national glory, the games offer hope. But unless nutrition matches ambition, the fear remains that potential champions may be running on empty plates.