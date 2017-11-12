 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports

Marc Marquez Clinches Fourth MotoGP World Title

Updated: 12 November 2017 19:57 IST

Marc Marquez was guaranteed the MotoGP title with a top-11 finish or if Andrea Dovizioso failed to win the Valencia Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez Clinches Fourth MotoGP World Title
Marc Marquez celebrates after the MotoGP race of the Valencia Grand Prix. © AFP

Spain's Marc Marquez sealed his sixth world championship and fourth in the premier MotoGP category with a third place finish at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday. Holding a commanding 21-point lead in the championship from Andrea Dovizioso, Marquez was guaranteed the title with a top-11 finish or if Dovizioso failed to win the race. And Dovizioso's fate was sealed when he crashed out five laps from the end. Marquez's Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa won the race from France's Johann Zarco in second.

Starting from pole, Marquez waved Zarco through on the fourth lap to rule out any chance of an untimely early crash.

However, he couldn't resist an attack on the Frenchman to try and win the championship in style with eight laps to go and ran wide, dropping him down to fifth.

Yet, Ducati's hopes of usurping Marquez were quickly undone as Jorge Lorenzo and then Dovizioso both crashed out as they paid the price for pushing at the limit for the whole race.

Up front Pedrosa and Zarco were left to battle it out for the race win in a pulsating final few laps.

Ultimately, though, the Spaniard came out on top on home soil to deny Zarco his first MotoGP win and round off a perfect day for the Honda pair.

Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Marc Marquez seals his fourth MotoGP world title
  • Marc Marquez finished 3rd at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix
  • Andrea Dovizioso crashed out five laps from the end
Related Articles
Bharat Khandare Becomes First India-Born Fighter To Sign With Ultimate Fighting Championship
Bharat Khandare Becomes First India-Born Fighter To Sign With Ultimate Fighting Championship
Frankie Fredericks Charged In French Probe Over Rio Corruption
Frankie Fredericks Charged In French Probe Over Rio Corruption
Watch: WWE Superstar Triple H Attempts Amitabh Bachchan's 'Shahenshah' Dialogue
Watch: WWE Superstar Triple H Attempts Amitabh Bachchan's 'Shahenshah' Dialogue
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.