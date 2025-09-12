Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said Indian sport must place athletes at the centre of every decision, as he set out a long-term roadmap to push the country into the world's top-10 sporting nations. Mandaviya said the government's ongoing reforms from Fit India and Khelo India to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) were designed to build a holistic ecosystem where athletes, not administrators, remain the priority.

“Earlier, federations often focused more on their disputes than on athletes, but now our priority is to make athletes the epicentre of sports," Mandaviya said at the PlayCom Business of Sports Summit 2025, "The Bill also ensures greater representation of women in sports, as we are committed to increasing women's participation.

"Sports governance should not be about creating disputes but about resolving them. That is why we have included provisions for immediate dispute redressal in the Sports Governance Bill. Special provisions have been created for athletes to safeguard their interests,” he added.

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, which received presidential assent last month, mandates the creation of a National Sports Board to oversee all federations, including the BCCI.

It also ensures greater representation for women and clearer dispute resolution mechanisms.

“We want the best model, but it must be our own model. There is abundant talent across the country, and this talent must be given opportunities through the creation of a strong sports ecosystem. To ensure good governance, we introduced the Sports Governance Bill, which is athlete-centric,” said the Minister.

He further outlined India's long-term ambition.

“We have also laid out a 10-year plan and a 25-year plan in line with the vision given by Prime Minister Modi ji—our target is to make India a developed nation and to place India among the top 10 sporting nations in the world. These plans are ready and will be implemented soon, with corresponding policy changes to support them,” he added.

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha urged that India's future lies in grassroots development.

“Talent is not confined to big cities or academies. It is in the smallest towns and remotest villages. A child running barefoot to school. A girl playing kabaddi in her backyard. What they need is opportunity, proper training, nutrition, facilities and above all encouragement from parents and teachers,” Usha added.

Mandaviya, who inaugurated the summit, later visited different sports stalls to take a look and feel of the innovations and facilities on display.

