The dates for the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) have been announced, with Ladakh set to host the ice events from January 23 to 27, 2025, while Jammu and Kashmir will host the snow events from February 22 to 25, 2025. A statement from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports read: "The Khelo India Winter Games dates have been announced. The Union Territory of Ladakh will host the ice events from January 23 to 27, 2025, while the UT of Jammu & Kashmir will host the snow events from February 22 to 25, 2025."

The Winter Games will kick off the Khelo India season, with the Youth and Para Games scheduled in Bihar in April 2025. The Khelo India University Games are also on the horizon.

The Khelo India Winter Games began in 2020. Nearly 1,000 athletes, including 306 women, participated in the inaugural edition. Participation has grown significantly over the years, with more than 1,350 athletes in 2021 and over 1,500 in 2022, reflecting the increasing appeal of the Games in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 2024 edition of KIWG witnessed over 1,200 participants, including more than 700 athletes, 141 support staff, 113 technical officials, and over 250 volunteers. A total of 136 medals were contested.

For the first time in 2024, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, along with the Sports Authority of India, managed the technical aspects of the Games in collaboration with the National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"We are once again looking forward to an exciting season of Khelo India Games. The Winter Games are crucial because India needs to identify the best athletes to represent the country at the 2026 Winter Olympics," said Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

This marks the second consecutive year that UT Ladakh will host a segment of the Khelo India Winter Games. Prior to 2024, Jammu and Kashmir hosted all events. In February 2024, Leh successfully hosted ice events such as skating and hockey, while Gulmarg continued to host snow events like skiing and snowboarding.

"It is our endeavour to promote winter sports and encourage more athletes to take up skiing and skating. We have already seen many athletes from remote Himalayan villages participating in these Games, which is very encouraging," added Dr Mandaviya.

