 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports
Other Sports

Kavita Devi Fights In WWE Event Wearing Salwar-Kameez, Twitter Goes Bananas

Updated: 05 September 2017 18:00 IST

The third Indian in WWE, Kavita Devi sent Twitter into a tizzy.

Kavita Devi Fights In WWE Event Wearing Salwar-Kameez, Twitter Goes Bananas
Kavita Devi fought Dakota Kai at the Mae Young Classic tournament. © WWE

The 'Great Khali' became the first Indian to make an impact in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universe, grabbing eyeballs of fans from around the world. Jinder Mahal then sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling world when he clinched the WWE Championship after beating Randy Orton at pay-per-view event Backlash in May 2017. Mahal, who is a Canadian national, became the second wrestler of Indian descent after Khali to win a world heavyweight championship. Now, it's the turn of Kavita Devi.

Clad in an orange salwar-kameez and a dupatta tied across her waist, Kavita Devi made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to participate in a WWE event. Last month, the wrestler from Haryana took on New Zealand's Dakota Kai at the Mae Young Classic tournament.

A video posted by the official WWE YouTube channel on August 31 has gone viral, garnering over 3 million views.

She might not have won the match but her skills and personality were sure-shot hits across all social media platforms.

Twitter, in particular, went bonkers and celebrated the entrance of another Indian in the WWE Universe.

Kavita Devi was one off 32 competitors to take part in the tournament. The tournament broadcast team included a trio of WWE Hall of Famers: Jim Ross, Lita and Alundra Blayze.

Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kavita Devi fought Dakota Kai at the Mae Young Classic
  • Kavita is the 1st Indian woman wrestler to participate in WWE event
  • Kavita fought wearing an orange salwar-kameez
Related Articles
Lifters Mirabai Chanu, Sanjita Chanu Book Berths At Commonwealth Games
Lifters Mirabai Chanu, Sanjita Chanu Book Berths At Commonwealth Games
Will Provide Best Opportunities To Sportspersons: Rajyavardhan Rathore
Will Provide Best Opportunities To Sportspersons: Rajyavardhan Rathore
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Appointed India's New Sports Minister
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Appointed India's New Sports Minister
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.