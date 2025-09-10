'Kadal Kondattam 2025', one of the country's most exciting ocean sports festivals, is set to make waves in the coastal city of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, from 12th to 14th September 2025. The festival will showcase a thrilling blend of adrenaline-pumping ocean sports, international participation, and the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, creating a one-of-a-kind celebration of the ocean. The competitions will be spread across five main disciplines - Stand-Up Paddling (SUP), Kiteboarding, Kitesurfing, Kayaking, and the Beach Obstacle Race.

Organised by Aqua Outback, under the leadership of former National Kiteboarding Champion Arjun Motha, and supported by the Tamil Nadu Tourism and Government of Tamil Nadu, the festival will highlight the nation's growing prominence in ocean-based sports. With the tagline "Where Ocean Adventure Meets Tamil Heritage," the event seeks to position Tamil Nadu as the country's premier destination for multi- water (ocean) sports while showcasing India's capability to host large-scale international sporting festivals.

Beyond the sporting action, Kadal Kondattam 2025 is designed to have a transformative impact on the local economy and coastal communities. The festival will promote tourism, create new livelihood opportunities, and actively involve the fishermen community of Tamil Nadu in the ocean sports ecosystem. It will also serve as a platform for raising awareness about ocean conservation and sustainable coastal living.

The event has already generated tremendous interest, attracting over 150 participants from India and abroad. Athletes from Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and several other countries will compete alongside Indian national and local contenders. Representing states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and more, Indian athletes will also be seen in action as they vie for top honours. Each sport will feature categories for Juniors, Seniors, and Open divisions in both Men's and Women's sections, ensuring inclusivity and opportunities for emerging talent as well as seasoned professionals.

Speaking about the festival, Arjun Motha, Founder of Aqua Outback and former National Kiteboarding Champion, said, "Kadal Kondattam is more than just a sports event, it is a celebration of our oceans, our culture, and our community. We want the world to see Tamil Nadu as the heart of ocean adventure in India. This event will inspire a new generation of athletes, welcome international participation, and create an ecosystem where sports, tourism, and sustainability thrive together. We are deeply grateful to Tamil Nadu Tourism and the

Government of Tamil Nadu for their valuable support in making this event possible. Their commitment to promoting sports along the state's coastlines is truly commendable."

Kadal Kondattam 2025 is not just about competitive sport, it promises a vibrant cultural and lifestyle experience for visitors. The three-day extravaganza will feature a Coastal Food Festival celebrating Tamil Nadu's culinary heritage, Sunset Yoga sessions, Calisthenics and Strength Workshops, Beach Clean-Up initiatives, and engaging Ocean Awareness programs. This blend of sport, culture, and sustainability is set to make the event a truly memorable spectacle.

With its unique combination of high-octane ocean sports, cultural festivities, and sustainable initiatives, 'Kadal Kondattam 2025' is set to become a landmark event that redefines India's relationship with the sea.

