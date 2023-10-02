Star Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa made a shock exit from the women's singles event after losing 1-3 to lower-ranked Heo Mingyeong of South Korea in the pre-quarterfinals at the Asian Games on Monday. The 37-year-old, who received a first round bye, went down 4-11 12-10 9-11 8-11 in 37 minutes to the South Korean, ranked 158th, in the round of 16. The result is a major upset as Joshna was a medal favourite. The Chennai player had won a singles bronze in the 2018 edition.

She also has two silvers and as many bronze in team events the Asian Games, including the one she picked up in this edition last week.

She has been hit by injuries recently and lack of game time has pushed Joshna to as low as 70 in the world rankings.

The other Indian in the fray, Tanvi Khanna progressed to the quarterfinals with an easy 11-1 11-3 11-2 win over Arichaya Chujit of Thailand.

The Indian mixed doubled pair of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh continued its winning run to enhance its chances of making the quarterfinal.

The duo cruised to 2-0 (11-5 11-6) win over Thailand's Anantana Prasertratanakul and Arkaradet Arkarahirunya to stay on top of group D.