Ahead of India's maiden MotoGP race at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Bollywood star and bike enthusiast John Abraham reached the race track on Sunday, saying he wants to see an Indian racer competing in the MotoGP some day. Abraham, who played the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathan', thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing the MotoGP race to India. The actor added that he was very excited to see aspiring racers in the country. He also shared his dream of starting an academy in the country, saying he wants to see an Indian burning the rubber at the race track someday.

"I am thankful to the MotoGP for bringing the race to India. I congratulate the Indian Oil MotoGP team for putting this race together. I'd also like to thank the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for making this happen. I can't wait to see all the racers, whom I had only seen on television earlier, compete right here in India. It just feels incredible that the MotoGP has finally arrived in India. My dream is to start an academy one day and I would want to see an Indian race in the MotoGP," Abraham told ANI.

In the qualifier round of the first Indian MotoGP race, Ducati dominated the pre-race round and three Ducati drivers will start the race from the first row of the Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi will lead the race and will begin the Indian GP from the first grid position after he clocked a 1:43:947 qualifier time. Jorge Martín and Francesco Bagnaia will hold the second and the third grid positions.

Bagnaia is currently leading the Riders championship with 283 points after having eight podiums this season. In the second place, Martin has 247 points with five podiums finish in the ongoing season.

On the other hand, Ducati is leading the Constructors championship with 416 points with 25 podiums after the drivers have displayed a stunning performance throughout the season.