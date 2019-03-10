 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

It's Official! Jennifer Lopez Engaged To Baseball Great Alex Rodriguez

Updated: 10 March 2019 09:42 IST

Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball great Alex Rodriguez posted a picture of their hands at sunset, with Lopez's enormous diamond ring.

It
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been one of the most glam celebrity couples in recent years. © AFP

Singing superstar Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball great Alex Rodriguez have been one of the most glam celebrity couples in recent years. Fans, get ready: a J-Rod wedding is on the cards. Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed on Instagram late Saturday that they are engaged. Both posted a picture of their hands at sunset, with Lopez's enormous diamond ring. While the multi-hyphenate singer-actress-dancer-producer only captioned the pic with heart emojis, Rodriguez went a bit farther, writing in lower-case letters: "she said yes."

Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, have been a couple for about two years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Lopez, currently the executive producer and judge on NBC reality dance competition show "World of Dance," is set to go on tour later this year across North America. She wrapped up a Vegas residency in 2018.

She has been married three times: to Ojani Noa, back-up dancer Cris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has 11-year-old twins. She also had a high-profile relationship with actor Ben Affleck.

Rodriguez retired from Major League Baseball in 2016, after a lengthy career, mostly with the New York Yankees. He won one World Series title with the Yankees and was an All-Star 14 times.

His achievements were tarnished by his admission that he used performance-enhancing drugs. He was suspended for the entire 2014 season.

Rodriguez currently works as an on-air baseball analyst.

He has been married once. He and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis have two daughters.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jennifer Lopez engaged to baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez
  • Star duo confirmed the news on Instagram late Saturday
  • Jennifer Lopez and Rodriguez have been a couple for about two years
Related Articles
Second Austrian Cyclist Admits To Doping As Scandal Deepens
Second Austrian Cyclist Admits To Doping As Scandal Deepens
Jammu To Get Multipurpose Sports Complex With Seating Capacity Of 70,000 
Jammu To Get Multipurpose Sports Complex With Seating Capacity Of 70,000 
ISSF World Cup 2019: Anish Bhanwala Finishes 5th; Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu Disappoint
ISSF World Cup 2019: Anish Bhanwala Finishes 5th; Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu Disappoint
"Stay Away From Social Networking": Jaspal Rana Advises Young Shooters To Follow Abhinav Bindra
"Stay Away From Social Networking": Jaspal Rana Advises Young Shooters To Follow Abhinav Bindra's Footsteps
Odisha Launches Five First Of Its Kind High Performance Centres
Odisha Launches Five First Of Its Kind High Performance Centres
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.