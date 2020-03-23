 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

IOA To "Wait And Watch For A Month" As Canada Pulls Out Of Olympics

Updated: 23 March 2020 12:16 IST

The Indian Olympic Association said it will make a decision in about a month's time after consultation with the International Olympic Committee and sports ministry.

IOA To "Wait And Watch For A Month" As Canada Pulls Out Of Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics are looking increasingly uncertain of going ahead as scheduled. © AFP

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday said it will "wait and watch" for at least a month before taking any call on Tokyo Olympics participation after Canada created a flutter by becoming the first nation to pull out of the showpiece due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The north American nation's withdrawal added to the International Olympic Committee's woes after a host of top athletes and powerful sports bodies rammed up pressure on the IOC to postpone the quadrennial extravaganza in July-August.

However, India is ready to wait for a while before arriving at a final decision.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, while talking to PTI, said the body is closely monitoring the fast-evolving situation triggered by the pandemic, which has killed more than 14,000 and infected over 300,000.

"We will wait and watch for 4 to 5 weeks and then come to any decision after consultation with the International Olympic Committee and the sports ministry," Mehta said.

"The situation is not that bad in our country as compared to other nations," he added.

The July-August Olympics are looking increasingly uncertain of going ahead as scheduled and the IOC had admitted that it would consider all options, including postponement, in four weeks from now.

The deadly virus, which was first discovered in China, has wreaked havoc on Olympic preparations of athletes, including those from India.

Several qualifiers have been suspended and training trips abroad are off the table thanks to the travel restrictions all over the world.

When contacted and asked if India is also contemplating acting on the lines of Canada, Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya said the ministry is not in consultation with anyone at the moment.

"Your question is hypothetical and the govt cannot react to hypothetical questions," he said.

"We are not in consultation with anyone right now. The ministry can't keep giving advisories," Julaniya added.

Canada became the first country to pull out the Tokyo Games due to coronavirus and Australia told its athletes to prepare for an Olympics next year as Japan and the IOC flagged the prospect of a postponement for the first time.

Mehta said India's handling of the crisis has been decent till now.

"We are not thinking about postponement at this moment. We will wait for a month and discuss with IOA President Narinder Batra and the Executive Committee of the IOA."

Opposition to holding the Games as scheduled has only increased sharply in the last couple of days, with several major stake-holders such as US Track and Field and UK Athletics, along with some national Olympic committees, pushing for a delay because of the pandemic.

Last week, the IOA backed the IOC's assertion that the upcoming Tokyo Games will weather the crisis and be held on time without a glitch.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 400, including seven deaths so far.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Canada became the first country to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics
  • The IOA said it will wait for a month before taking a decision
  • The IOC is under pressure to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Related Articles
Tokyo Olympics Postponement May Be "Inevitable", Says Shinzo Abe
Tokyo Olympics Postponement May Be "Inevitable", Says Shinzo Abe
Tokyo Olympics "Cant Be Held In July": Australia Olympic Committee
Tokyo Olympics "Can't Be Held In July": Australia Olympic Committee
Coronavirus: Fate Of Tokyo Olympics To Be Decided In Four Weeks With Postponement An Option, Says IOC Chief
Coronavirus: Fate Of Tokyo Olympics To Be Decided In Four Weeks With Postponement An Option, Says IOC Chief
Coronavirus: Track Legend Carl Lewis Wants Tokyo Olympics Postponed For Two Years
Coronavirus: Track Legend Carl Lewis Wants Tokyo Olympics Postponed For Two Years
Coronavirus Presents Dope Test Hurdle For Tokyo Games
Coronavirus Presents Dope Test Hurdle For Tokyo Games
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.