Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Monday said that yoga and meditation were India's gifts to the world. Sehwag's remark came on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Other than, Sehwag, other sports personalities of the country, such as Saina Nehwal, Suresh Raina, VVS Laxman too, marked the special occasion by sharing photos of themselves doing yoga on their official social media handles. "Standing on my own altar. The poses are my prayers. Yoga and meditation is one of the most remarkable gift given by India to the rest of the world. Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Standing on my own altar. The poses are my Prayers. Yoga and meditation is one of the most remarkable gift given by India to the rest of the world. Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/e370WWedOc — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2021

Nehwal also shared a picture of herself on the microblogging site to mark the special occasion. She wrote, "International Day of Yoga. #YogaForWellness #InternationalDayOfYoga"

Suresh Raina tweeted: "On this #InternationalDayOfYoga let's indulge in the harmony of nature, uniting the mind & body, thoughts & actions. It's a reminder for all of us to include yoga in our everyday routine & involve the younger generations too for a holistic approach to health & well-being."

On this #InternationalDayOfYoga let's indulge in the harmony of nature, uniting the mind & body, thoughts & actions. It's a reminder for all of us to include yoga in our everyday routine & involve the younger generations too for a holistic approach to health & well-being. pic.twitter.com/iA2spCA6dt — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 21, 2021

VVS Laxman reckoned that one should practise yoga as it "add years to your life."

"Yoga adds years to your life and life to your years. Wishing you a very happy #InternationalDayOfYoga," Laxman tweeted.

Yoga adds years to your life , and life to your years.



Wishing you a very happy #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/tuUHahNs3Q — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2021

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, also extended his greetings on the special occasion. He shared a few photographs of himself performing asanas and wrote: "A warm greetings to everyone around the world on the occasion of the 7th #InternationalDayOfYoga #YogaDay #YogaForWellness #YogaDay2021."

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, too, celebrated the special occasion by sharing three photographs of herself practising yoga.

International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year across the globe. The theme for this year's yoga day celebrating is 'Yoga for Wellness'.