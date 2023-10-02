Asian Games 2023: India Women's Campaign Ends While Men's Hopes Alive In Sepaktakraw
The Indian men's team kept their hopes alive after winning two straight matches in group B but it was curtains for women's side in quadrant sepaktakraw at the Asian Games on Monday. The men's side thrashed Singapore 2-0 (21-7, 21-15) in just 38 minutes before beating Philippines 2-0 (21-16, 21-15) at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium. India will next face South Korea on Tuesday in their last group match. The top two teams from both groups qualify for the semi-finals and Japan are currently at the top with three wins.
However, the women's side ended its campaign finishing last in the group.
The women's team suffered a third straight defeat, losing to the Philippines 0-2 (18-21, 15-21) in just 39 minutes.
Earlier, the men's side lost to world number six Japan 0-2, while the women's team lost to Laos 0-2 and China 0-2.
India have won only one bronze in the sport at the Asian Games - a bronze in men's regu at Jakarta in 2018.
