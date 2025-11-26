Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the Commonwealth Sport's decision to award the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games to Ahmedabad on Wednesday, saying that it is a matter of pride for the nation and will give athletes a big chance to showcase their talent on what would be the century of the Commonwealth movement. Ahmedabad has been formally ratified as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Mandaviya said, The Commonwealth Sport today formally announced India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games for 2030. This is a matter of pride for the country. Under PM Modi's leadership, over the past decade, we have hosted 22 major international sports events in 18 cities across the country. This shows how much capable India is of hosting massive world events."

He also pointed out that besides CWG 2030, India will also host another massive competition, the World Police and Fire Games in 2029 in Ahmedabad.

"On this occasion, I would like to congratulate all young athletes of the nation. Such a massive event will give opportunities to athletes to showcase their talent and the country will get to showcase its rising power in the world of sports at the international level," he added.

A statement from IOA said, "Amdavad, India (also known as Ahmedabad) has today been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking a historic moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement."

The decision confirms that the world's most populous nation will stage the landmark edition of the Games, after delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India's bid at today's Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Amdavad (Ahmedabad), which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style.

After Amdavad was announced as hosts of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, 20 Garba dancers and 30 Indian dhol drummers burst into the General Assembly Hall, surprising delegates with a rich cultural performance that provided a taste of the heritage and pride that Athletes and fans can expect from a Games hosted in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Garba is a dance that originated in Gujarat, and the performance featured members of Glasgow's Indian community, and those from other parts of the Commonwealth, in a show of both diversity and unity across the movement to start the journey from the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games to the Centenary edition.

The first Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Australia topped the medal table at the most recent Games, staged in Birmingham, England, in 2022, with the rest of the top five made up of England, Canada, India and New Zealand.

Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, said, "This is the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport. After a 'Games reset', we head to Glasgow 2026 in fantastic shape to welcome the 74 teams of the Commonwealth before setting our sights on Amdavad 2030 for a special Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games."

"India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance, and I'm delighted to report strong interest from a range of nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health," he added.

Dr PT Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, said, "We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together Athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress."

-The Sports Programme

In addition to confirming the hosts for 2030, Commonwealth Sport also confirmed that 15 -17 sports will feature at Amdavad 2030.

The Amdavad 2030 team will work closely with Commonwealth Sport and the International Federation community to shape a dynamic and exciting sport programme with strong local resonance and global appeal.

This will follow Commonwealth Sport's recently concluded Sport Programme Review, which outlines the sports which will feature at the Commonwealth Games: Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, Bowls and Para Bowls, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Artistic Gymnastics, Netball and Boxing.

The process to finalise the remainder of the programme will start next month, and the full Centenary Games line-up will be announced next year.

The sports under consideration are: Archery, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Beach Volleyball, T20 Cricket, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon, Para Triathlon and Wrestling.

The host can also propose up to two new or traditional sports.

Duncan Scott, multiple Commonwealth champion swimmer, said, "The Commonwealth Games are a special part of my career. Taking part in a home Games is incredible, so I'm excited for Indian Athletes who'll get to do that in 2030. And for everyone else we've got an opportunity to expand our horizons and experience the ambition and colour of Amdavad and India. I loved the chance to compete in the Gold Coast in Australia as part of a travelling Team Scotland.

"We look forward to handing over the Games to Amdavad in great shape after welcoming all to Glasgow next year."

Jaismine Lamboria, World Champion Boxer from India, said: "It truly is a proud moment to see India become the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games. Amdavad will give Athletes and fans a very warm and vibrant welcome, and having the opportunity to compete on home soil in 2030 will be a huge motivation for me and for many others. I am excited for the next decade for Indian sport."

