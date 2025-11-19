German motorcross racer Nico Koch believes that India have all the ingredients when it comes to becoming a major player in the racing world. Koch, whose journey began at the age of 3, is a regular in the ADAC MX Masters, one of Europe's top motorcross series. He boasts of a podium finish in the competition and a Top 20 finish at the AMA Supercross Main Event (2025). The 23-year-old is also a star attraction in the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) where he finished in the Top 5 overall in the first season. He is back for the second edition as part of the Reise TorqRacers team and he sounded extremely optimistic about the future of supercross racing in India.

"India has all the ingredients - the fans, the infrastructure, and the will to grow. If organisers keep improving grassroots access and keep building safe, challenging tracks, Supercross here will be huge."

"Last season, nobody really knew what to expect. But when we came to Pune, the stadium was almost full. The fans were crazy - such an amazing atmosphere." Koch told NDTV.

Although the ISRL has been around for just two editions, it has contributed massively in increasing the popularity as well awareness around the sport. Apart from adding big names to the roster, it has also provided a brilliant opportunity for Indian riders who want to find their place in the world of racing.

Koch believes that this is the model that can help India in providing a good platform to the sport and also create racers who will be taking the game forward - both at home and abroad.

"Supercross has found a new home here," he said. "The fans are incredible, the track was world-class, and the organisation has stepped up. India is ready for Supercross."

"This model is how you grow a sport," Koch added.