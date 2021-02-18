Story ProgressBack to home
Former Japan Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto Named Tokyo Games Chief After Sexism Row
Seiko Hashimoto said she will "spare no effort" in ensuring the Tokyo Olympics is a success.
Seiko Hashimoto replaces Yoshiro Mori as the Tokyo Olympics chief.© AFP
Japan's former Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto became Tokyo 2020's new president Thursday, capping an embarrassing sexism row with just over five months until the virus-postponed Games. "I will spare no effort for the success of the Tokyo Games," said Hashimoto after being appointed. She stepped down as one of just two women in Japan's cabinet earlier Thursday to take the key post.
More to follow...
