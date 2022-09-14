Ace Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza is all set for the FEI World Championship Eventing, starting at the historic Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy on Thursday. The Asian Games double silver medallist, Mirza is the lone Indian to have qualified for the 15th edition of the World Championship Eventing, which will be conducted at the historic equestrian venue which had hosted the Eventing discipline at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

"I'm very excited to participate in the World Championship at the historic venue where top riders from across the world will compete. I have trained hard in Germany while preparing for the event and I look forward to giving my best and bringing glory to the country," Mirza said.

The Bengaluru-born Mirza will enter the competition along with his horses, Seigneur Medicott (FEI ID 103UA93) and Dajara 4 (FEI ID 105ZR23).

Seigneur Medicott was part of Mirza's historic Tokyo Olympics campaign last year, where he became the first Indian to reach the Olympics final. It was also the same horse, who helped the 30-year-old win two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games.

Besides two horses, Mirza will be assisted by a team of six-member support staff at the championship, which will go on till September 25.

The prestigious Eventing World Championship will see the world's top 90 horse-and-athlete combinations from 27 countries, including Australia, USA, New Zealand, France and Great Britain.