Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that a Draft Sports Policy, aimed at "modernizing and updating" the current framework in line with India's evolving sporting landscape, has been released for public consultation. Mandaviya informed that the draft has been released on the ministry's website and added that the stakeholders, including the governments of states and union territories, as well as the general public, are invited to submit their feedback.

Once finalised, this policy will also serve as a model for states that have yet to establish their own sports policies, he said while chairing the fourth meeting of the General Council (GC) of the Khelo India Scheme.

During the meeting, Mandaviya reviewed the progress of the Khelo India Scheme and held detailed discussions on improving sports infrastructure and facilities to enhance athlete performance.

He emphasized the need for a "Whole-of-Government Approach" to ensure coordination among various agencies involved in talent identification and nurturing under different central and state government schemes, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and national sports federations.

The minister also directed reconstitution of sub-committees for athlete welfare, talent identification, and strengthening sports ecosystem.

He said the focus should be on to focus on improving recruitment policies and procedures across ministries and departments to ensure better career progression for sportspersons, enhancing welfare and support systems for athletes, and developing effective programs for talent identification at the grassroots level.

In another key decision, he announced the creation of a dedicated portal that will contain information on sports recruitment across central ministries.

States will also be encouraged to use this platform to advertise sports quota vacancies, improving accessibility and transparency in recruitment.

The meeting also included a review of the progress on the unified sports infrastructure database under PM Gati Shakti.

Mandaviya directed the collation of data from states, sports federations, and other entities to create a comprehensive inventory of all sports infrastructure in the country.

