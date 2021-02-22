Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju is confident that the next edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG), scheduled for later this year is going to be a ''grand success''. Karnataka will be hosting the second edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG). The announcement was made on Sunday by the Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa and Rijiju. The games will be held in Bengaluru's Jain University and other venues in the state, in partnership with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Rijiju praised Karnataka CM Yediyurappa for his support and encouragement for sports in the state.

"I'm confident that Karnataka will make the next edition of Khelo India University Games a grand success. The support and encouragement provided by hon'ble CM @BSYBJP for the sports is commendable and Jain University has the capability to organise a memorable KIUG!" Rijiju tweeted.

KIUG is the largest University Games tournament in the country, and is aimed at tapping sporting talent who can represent India in international events, including the Olympics.

The first edition of KIUG was held in Bhubaneswar in February 2020, and saw a total participation of 3,182 athletes in the U-25 age group, across 158 universities and colleges from all states.

This year, Yogasana and Mallakhamb have been added to the University Games, in an effort to preserve and promote the century-old sporting disciplines of the country.

With the inclusion of these disciplines, the athlete participation figure is expected to cross 4000 this year. Also, the games will be conducted in the U-25 age category in accordance with the World University Games norms.