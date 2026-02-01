In a landmark announcement during the 2026 Union Budget session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled an ambitious 10-year roadmap to transform India's sports sector. Central to this vision is the launch of the Khelo India Mission, a revitalised initiative designed to shift the country from being a participant to a global powerhouse in the sporting arena. Recognising that the sports sector is no longer just about podium finishes but is a significant engine for economic growth, the Minister highlighted its potential as a major provider of employment opportunities.

"The Sports Sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India Mission to transform the Sports sector over the next decade," Sitharaman said.

The core theme of this year's sports budget is the professionalisation of the industry. Sitharaman emphasised that the expansion of the Khelo India Mission would create a vast array of jobs beyond the field of play. These may include:

Technical & Coaching Roles: A surge in demand for certified coaches, high-performance directors, and scouts.

Sports Science & Medicine: New avenues for physiotherapists, sports psychologists, nutritionists, and researchers.

Management & Logistics: Opportunities in sports management, event organisation, and facility maintenance.

Manufacturing: Job creation in the design and production of high-quality, affordable sports gear under the "Make in India" banner.

India Eye Pivotal Sporting Shift:

This strategic shift comes as India prepares to host the 100th Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030 and strengthens its bid for the 2036 Olympic Games. By committing to a 10-year build-out, the government is laying the groundwork for structural transformation, ensuring that the "Khelo India" spirit becomes a permanent fixture of India's national identity and economic fabric.

The Khelo India programme was introduced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to revive the sports culture in India at the grassroots level. It was conceptualised in 2016-17 and officially launched with the first Khelo India School Games in January 2018.

Since its inception, it has evolved from a single event into a massive national movement. Here is a brief on its journey and achievements so far.