A ball-snatching incident from a Major League Baseball (MLB) match at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US last week grabbed all the attention on social media. It all started after Philadelphia Phillies' outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run against the Miami Marlins. A man, Drew Feltwell, managed to catch the ball and immediately gave it to his young son, Lincoln, who was at the game to celebrate his birthday. Lincoln's happiness, however, was short-lived as a female fan approached them and claimed the ownership of the memento.

The woman, dubbed "Phillies Karen" by social media users, became angry and demanded the ball, saying that she had caught it first. Drew eventually gave the ball to her, despite admitting that the incident left his son Lincoln devastated.

While speaking to Fox News Channel's "America Reports," Drew recalled the incident and revealed the reason why he relinquished the ball to "Phillies Karen."

"She was very vulgar. She was screaming in my ear, saying, 'That's my ball. That's my section.' The world could use a little more de-escalation," he said.

However, he expressed no regrets about his decision that day, despite the disappointment it caused his son.

"It ended the screaming. I didn't want to be on camera fighting."

"I hope that ball meant a lot to her," a disappointed Drew added.

While certain rumors suggest that her name is Leslie-Ann Kravitz, an employee of the Hammonton Schools in New Jersey, the claims have been denied by the organization. Some even claimed that her name is Cheryl Richardson-Wagner. However, Richardson-Wagner herself issued a statement, saying she isn't the one behind the ball-snatching row.

Drew, however, doesn't want to escalate the matter any further, urging against any harassment.

"I'd love to give it back to my son, but I don't want anything bad to happen to her."

In a heartwarming turn of events, both the Marlins and the Phillies reached out to the Feltwell family. The Marlins gave him a bag of merchandise, and Phillies' Bader, the player who hit the home run, met with the boy and gave him a signed bat.