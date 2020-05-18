Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Babita Phogat, Abhishek Verma Welcome Government's Decision To Reopen Sports Complexes, Stadiums

Updated: 18 May 2020 16:27 IST

Babita Phogat thanked the Indian government for allowing the sports complexes to reopen, as it would allow athletes to start their Olympics preparations.

Babita Phogat, Abhishek Verma Welcome Governments Decision To Reopen Sports Complexes, Stadiums
Babita Phogat thanked Kiren Rijiju for keeping in mind athletes' Olympics preparations. © PTI

Indian shooter Abhishek Verma and wrestler Babita Phogat on Monday welcomed the government's decision to reopen the sports complexes and stadiums. All the stadiums in the country were shut amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to combat the coronavirus crisis. However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed," MHA said in the release.

Expressing elation over the development, Verma said athletes will follow all the guidelines they will get from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) or the federation.

"It is a very good news for sports that the sports complexes and stadiums have been allowed to reopen. I was trying to train at the shooting range but because of the COVID-19, I was unable to do it as it was not safe to go outside and train. Whatever rules we will get from SAI or our federation, we will adhere to them and resume our training," Verma told ANI.

Reflecting on the same, Phogat thanked the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and the Indian government.

"The government has taken a very good step keeping in mind the athletes' Olympics preparations and have reopened stadiums. For this, I would like to thank the Indian government and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Athletes can now start their preparations for the Olympics," Phogat said. 

Highlights
  • Sportspersons welcomed govt's decision to reopen the sports complexes
  • All the stadiums in the country were shut amid the nationwide lockdown
  • SAbhishek Verma and wrestler Babita Phogat praised govt's move
