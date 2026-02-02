Indian teenage sensation Anahat Singh produced a stunning performance to upset top seed and world No. 10 Georgina Kennedy of England 12-10, 11-5, 11-7 and clinch her maiden PSA Bronze-level title at the Squash On Fire Open in Washington. The triumph marked the biggest title of the 15-year-old's career and her 15th overall on the PSA Tour, achieved in just 26 tournaments, with the Delhi player currently ranked world No. 31. The seventh seed Anahat, who had lost to Kennedy in their only previous meeting, showed remarkable composure in the final, reeling off four consecutive points to snatch the opening game after trailing 8-10 and thereafter taking firm control of the contest.

"I'm extremely happy. I knew I wanted to do well in these events, improve my ranking and put in strong performances, and I'm glad I was able to do that this time," Anahat said after the win.

