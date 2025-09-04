New Zealand coach Scott Robertson on Thursday warned his players they must "clear their minds" if they're to match South Africa's physicality and extend a 50-Test unbeaten streak at Auckland's Eden Park. Robertson made three starting changes for Saturday's heavyweight Rugby Championship clash between the world's two top-ranked sides, in which star forward Ardie Savea will play his 100th Test. Injuries mean seasoned scrum-half Finlay Christie will make his first start in more than a year while uncapped number nine Kyle Preston is named on the bench to continue a meteoric rise.

It comes just weeks after 25-year-old Preston completed a maiden Super Rugby campaign for the champion Canterbury Crusaders.

The door has opened at scrum-half following injuries in Test matches this year to Robertson's three preferred candidates, Cam Roigard, Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham.

Wing Emoni Narawa has replaced Sevu Reece while dynamic back-rower Wallace Sititi will make his first Test start of an injury-plagued year.

Sititi is in a forward pack reshuffled from that which was eclipsed by Argentina's pack in a 29-23 loss in Buenos Aires two weeks ago, with lock Fabian Holland dropped to the reserves.

Savea milestone

There is pressure on Robertson to unearth improvement from the All Blacks, as well as ensure they maintain an extraordinary record in Auckland, where their last loss came against France in 1994.

Robertson said his players must put the streak aside and focus on the "highly physical" style he expects from the two-time reigning world champion Springboks.

"Just clear their heads and go and play some footy. Obviously it will be an emotional game but there will be a lot of physical contact," Robertson said.

"We've focused a lot on ourselves because we know what's coming from them. We know the ferocity of the Test match.

"Games are won off that first-up physical contact and the ability to do it over and over again."

Robertson said his team will be motivated to honour the milestone of Savea, rated for several years among the world's pre-eminent back-row forwards.

"Ardie's served his jersey over a long period of time with a lot of heart and a lot of skill. We're looking forward to representing him on Saturday night," Robertson said of the 31-year-old former world player of the year.

Robertson said Narawa's ability to handle a likely kick-heavy approach from the visitors won him a starting berth.

Sititi's return pushed Simon Parker from No.8 to flanker in just his second Test while Tupou Vaa'i moves from the side of the scrum to lock.

Robertson confirmed former All Blacks coaches Graham Henry and Wayne Smith had offered advice when visiting training sessions this week.

"It was just little tidbits, 'If you've thought about this, if you've covered that area'. They know a lot," he said of the decorated veteran pair.

"You need those stories from granddad, don't you?"

Will Jordan; Emoni Narawa, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker; Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (capt); Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Fabian Holland, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Kyle Preston, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie.

