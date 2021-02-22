Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes will get the coronavirus jab after the vaccination of the COVID warriors. "When the vaccination starts for others -- after Covid warriors -- we want to give it to our players first especially the Olympic-bound athletes. First of all, we have to ensure that Covid warriors get the vaccine because they are the ones who protect the society. Then the next turn will come to the athletes, we come at the last. Our athletes are in the forefront," Rijiju told ANI.

Earlier, the Sports Ministry had requested the Health Ministry to put Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes on priority for the coronavirus vaccine.

"We have requested the Health Ministry to put athletes on priority. As of now, we are awaiting their reply. Once they respond, we will start executing the process. There is still time for the Olympics and we are hopeful that we will be able to do it. We are having discussions with all concerned departments regarding this and we are working on it," a source in the Sports Ministry had told ANI.

Rijiju further lauded the upcoming international events that India is scheduled to host including the Shooting World Cup and India Open 2021.

"I have already given my support and approval to the NRAI for the Shooting World Cup and for the World Badminton Series India edition I've given my nod to the BAI. I'm encouraging more international matches in India and our teams are going out also but in the future I want more international games and competitions to be held in India," he said.

ISSF World Cup is scheduled in New Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range from March 18 to 29.

Further, the Sports Minister confirmed that he will join President Ram Nath Kovind for the inauguration of the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium where the third Test between India and England will be played from Wednesday. "Tomorrow, I'm going to Ahmedabad as a Sports Minister. It is a proud moment that we are going to inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium. I'll be joining the President," Rijiju said.