Sumit Nagal Makes First-Round Exit In Paris Olympics 2024 Men's Singles Tennis Competition
India's Sumit Nagal crashed out of the Olympics men's singles tennis competition after a hard-fought three-set loss to Corentin Moutet of France in a first-round match on Sunday.
File photo of Sumit Nagal© AFP
The 26-year-old Indian number one lost 2-6, 6-2, 5-7 in the match that lasted 2 hours and 28 minutes.
Each player won the first two sets with identical 6-2 scoreline and the match headed into the decider where the Frenchman prevailed over the Indian.
The third set lasted 65 minutes.
Topics mentioned in this article
Sumit Nagal Olympics 2024 India
