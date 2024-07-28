India's Sumit Nagal crashed out of the Olympics men's singles tennis competition after a hard-fought three-set loss to Corentin Moutet of France in a first-round match on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Indian number one lost 2-6, 6-2, 5-7 in the match that lasted 2 hours and 28 minutes.

Each player won the first two sets with identical 6-2 scoreline and the match headed into the decider where the Frenchman prevailed over the Indian.

The third set lasted 65 minutes.