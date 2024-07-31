Ace Indian archer Deepika Kumari entered the pre-quarterfinals in the women's individual event of the Olympic Games after winning back-to-back matches in Paris on Wednesday. Deepika, who flattered to deceive in the team event, first defeated Reena Parnat of Estonia 6-5 in a shoot-off before beating Quinty Roeffen of the Netherlands 6-2. Deepika faces Michelle Kroppen of Germany in the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday. The first match was a close affair as both Deepika and her Estonian opponent were neck-to-neck before the outcome was decided in a shoot-off.

Deepika took the first set but lost the next. After the scores were in the third set, Deepika trailed 3-5 but made a stunning recovery by shooting 10s with all three arrows to level the score 5-5.

The Indian won the shoot-off with a 9 as against an 8 by her opponent.

The second match was, however, easier for Deepika and she did not have to toil much. Her opponent had a few bad shots also and that helped the India's cause.

Deepika took the first set with two solid 10s and a 9 but the Dutch woman fought back to win the second.

The Indian did not do particularly well in the third set as she had a 7 out of the three arrows but she still pocketed it as her opponent did worse failing to log home a single point as her first arrow didn't even hit the target.

Deepika quickly capitalised on her opponent's woes as she shot 10, 9 and 9 from her three arrows in the fourth set as against 7, 6, 10 of her opponent to pocket the match 6-2.

