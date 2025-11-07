IOC president Kirsty Coventry on Friday lauded the return of cricket to the Olympic curriculum, saying the sport's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 will strengthen the bond with Indian fans, while revealing that the global body was in the process of finding the "right" media partner to telecast the Games in the country. Coventry, a former swimmer with seven Olympic medals who became the first woman to head the International Olympic Committee, also said India had "every reason to look to the future with great confidence".

India have submitted an official bid to host the 2036 Olympics with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city.

"With cricket returning to the Olympic programme at Los Angeles 2028, the connection will only grow stronger, bringing the magic of the Games even closer to the hearts of Indian fans," said Coventry in her recorded address to the CNBC TV18 Global Leadership Summit on Friday from the IOC headquarters in Lausanne.

Cricket will return to the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 in the T20 format.

"Our aim is to build on this momentum through partnerships that create share values, partnerships grounded in integrity, innovation and social impact. Through the Olympic partner programme and our broadcasting partnership, our global partners bring expertise, innovation and resources that support athletes and organisations of the games," she added.

She further said India's contribution in the success story of the Olympic movement is big.

"India already play a growing role in this (success) story. We have seen record athlete participation, millions of passionate fans following the games and tremendous excitement across the country." She revealed that the IOC was conducting a tendering process for the Olympic media rights in India.

"Here in India, we are currently conducting an open tender process for media rights. Our goal is to find the right partner to bring the magic of the Olympic Games to every corner of this extraordinary country.

"We look forward to building new connections with those who share our belief that sports and business together can open opportunities, foster inclusion and inspire the next generation to dream bigger."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)