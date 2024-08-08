The Indian Olympic Association has refuted reports of wrestler Antim Panghal facing a 3-year ban. A report from PTI suggested that Antim Panghal, who reportedly caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic contingent by trying to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes' village through her accreditation card, will be banned for three years by the IOA. Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg category on Wednesday.

"IOA refutes reports that a ban has been imposed on wrestler Antim. It requests media persons to please check with the IOA leadership before posting such reports," the Indian contingent's official account posted on X.

IMPORTANT: IOA refutes reports that a ban has been imposed on wrestler Antim. It requests media persons to please check with the IOA leadership before posting such reports. https://t.co/UfuAMaxeXs — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 8, 2024

"The decision will be formally announced after she reaches India," PTI earlier quoted a source as saying.

The report further added that the Indian Olympic Association decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities. However, Antim herself revealed that no such action was taken.

"Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement," a source had told PTI.