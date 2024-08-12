Pakistan's javelin throw star Arshad Nadeem had a heartwarming message for Neeraj Chopra's mother after she said that he was "like her son". Nadeem scripted history by becoming the first athlete from Pakistan to win an individual Olympics gold medal as he claimed the top prize in men's javelin at the Paris Olympics 2024. Nadeem came up with a mammoth 92.97m throw to break the Olympic record and it was enough to beat Neeraj who could only manage to win silver with his season-best throw of 89.45m. Following the event, Neeraj's mother - Saroj Devi - was asked about Nadeem and she said that he is also like a son to her. Nadeem responded to her statement and said that he was grateful for the fact that she prayed for him as well and said that she is also like a mother to him.

"A mother is a mother for everyone, so she prays for everyone too. I'm grateful to Neeraj Chopra's mother. Woh bhi meri maa hai (She's my mother too). She prayed for us, and we were just two players from South Asia who performed on the world stage," Nadeem told Pakistani media after returning home.

Pakistan will honour the ace athlete Arshad Nadeem with Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest award of the country, for his stupendous feat at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

The government also directed for a commemorative stamp titled ‘Azm-e-Istehkam' (commitment to stability) to be issued on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day next week.

The 27-year-old won the gold at the elite men's javelin throw competition with a mammoth 92.97 m throw on Thursday at Paris which broke the Olympic record of 90.57 m set at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. It is the first individual gold in 40 years for the country.

Following the directive by President Asif Ali Zardari, his office sent a letter to the Cabinet Division for the formal conferment of the award, according to state media.

“Arshad Nadeem's remarkable performance has made the nation proud on the global stage. His outstanding success in athletics is a source of pride for the country,” President Zardari stated in his letter.

(With PTI inputs)