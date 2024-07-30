Ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh doubled India's medal tally at the Paris Olympic Games, as they bagged a bronze medal in mixed team 10m air pistol match on Tuesday. Manu's composure was exemplary as she partnered with Sarabjot, who played an ideal foil as the pair won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match, defeating South Korea to script history at the Olympics. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media, to extend greetings to the pair.

"Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," PM Modi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication," he added.

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece, and in the process made Bhaker the first Indian post independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

She had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the same venue.

British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but that achievement had come in the pre-Independence era.

With PTI Inputs