Indian shooter Manu Bhaker earned the country its first medal of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bagging bronze in the 10m Women's Individual Air Pistol event on Sunday. In the process, Bhaker became the first woman shooter from the country to bag a medal in the Olympic Games. Thanks to her performance in the Paris Games, X (formerly Twitter) also honoured the Indian shooter with an Eiffel Tower badge. Bhaker could add to her glory in the Paris Olympic Games if she and her partner Sarabjot Singh go on to win a bronze medal in the mixed team 10m Air Pistol final.

What is the Eiffel Tower badge?

The Eiffel Tower badge is given to every single Olympian who has won a medal in the Paris Games. Manu Bhaker earned the badge on her X profile after fetching a bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol individual final on Sunday.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

"...The feeling is surreal. I feel so good and happy that I could win this medal for all of us. This is coming home after so long. I am very happy. Maybe, many more (medals) will come in the following days in shooting and other sports...," Manu Bhaker said after the match.

"It probably gives confidence, even if I have heard about someone winning a medal on day one. I would be energised too... I am grateful that I could do it for anyone...," she added.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

