Stating that it is "extremely sad for the country" that grappler Vinesh Phogat's was disqualified from the freestyle women's 50kg wrestling final in the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh said, "we will do whatever is possible." In a big blow to India's medal hopes from the wrestling arena, grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event. Vinesh was scheduled to take on the United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match.

"We have less time, but we will do whatever is possible. Since she was training all night to reduce her weight, there is slight dehydration. Now she is fit and taking rest in the games village. It is extremely sad for the country that we missed our first gold medal in Women's Wrestling because of the overweight issue...Our athletes are very well prepared and they will all play extremely well. We are hoping for 2-3 medals..." Sanjay Sing told ANI.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Indian Olympic contingent said that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement read.

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, India can continue to hope for medals in the athletics arena. Athlete Avinash Sable will be taking part in the 3000 steeplechase final on Thursday. Mirabai Chanu will also be in action tonight where she will be seen competing in the Women's 49 KG category in weightlifting.

Wrestler Antim Panghal will play her Round of 16 bout in the Women's Freestyle 53 KG category later on Wednesday. India has won 3 medals so far at the Paris Olympics, all from the shooting competition.

