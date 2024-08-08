Following his niece Vinesh Phogat's retirement from wrestling, Indian wrestling legend Mahavir Phogat said that it was natural to arrive at this decision after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics, and also said that once she is back home, the family will try to convince her to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Phogat on Thursday announced her retirement from wrestling following her disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

Speaking to ANI, Mahavir, Vinesh's uncle, said, "She was going to bring the Olympic gold this time but got disqualified. It is natural to feel hurt after such a setback and hence she arrived at this decision. Once she is back home, we will try talking to her about competing in the 2028 Olympics."

Also, Mahavir lauded the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Sain's decision to welcome back Vinesh home with all the "respect, facilities and rewards given to Olympic silver medalists", saying that such a move will encourage other girls as well.

"It is a good initiative by the CM. He has accepted the fact that she has got the silver medal. It is a good step and I support this. I thank the Haryana government, it will encourage other athletes if such things ever happen to them."

Haryana CM Nayab Saini on Thursday said that Phogat will be welcomed and felicitated like an Olympic medal winner and all respect, rewards and facilities that the state government gives to Olympic silver medalists "will be gratefully given to Phogat as well."

Taking to social media platform X, the Haryana Chief Minister wrote, "Our brave daughter of Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, performed brilliantly and entered the finals of the Olympics. Due to some reasons, she may not have been able to play the final of the Olympics but she is a champion for all of us."

Mahavir also said that he would not quit coaching till he is alive and also urged the parents and other people close to other Olympics 2024 qualified women wrestlers, Anshu, Antim Panghal, Reetika Hooda and Nisha Dahiya to prepare them for the 2028 Olympics.

Vinesh had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed her shock and disappointment over Phogat's disqualification. She confirmed that while Phogat is physically and medically fine, she is disappointed. Usha noted that the support staff is actively working to help Phogat manage her weight.

"After hearing the news that Vinesh Phogat is disqualified, I am shocked and disappointed. I had come here to meet Vinesh; she is physically and medically okay. Mentally, she is disappointed. Our support staff is with her, trying their best to help her reduce weight," PT Usha said.

Earlier, Dinshaw Pardiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Olympic contingent, revealed that Phogat exceeded the weight limit by 2.7 kg after her semi-final bout. He added that efforts were made to reduce her weight by restricting her food and water intake.

Phogat also appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification on Wednesday.

According to an IOA source, Phogat has requested the CAS to award her the silver medal. The verdict is expected on Thursday morning.

"Vinesh Phogat has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her disqualification, asking for the silver medal. CAS will give its verdict tomorrow morning," the source had told ANI.

In a fine career, Vinesh secured two World Championships bronze medals (2019 and 2022), an Asian Games gold (2018) and bronze (2014) and three Commonwealth Games gold medals (2014, 2018, 2022). She was also a gold medalist in the Asian Championships at 2021 and has won silver and bronze at the continental level too.