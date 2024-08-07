Following Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the 50 kg category final at the ongoing Paris Olympics, Olympian wrestler Babita Phogat said that they couldn't believe such a thing happened. In a big blow to India's medal hopes from the wrestling arena, grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event for breaching the weight mark. Vinesh was scheduled to take on the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match today. Speaking to ANI, Babita Phogat said that it was bad luck for Vinesh and also for the people in India. She said that everyone in India was hoping for the gold medal.

"I think today was bad luck for Vinesh as well as the people in India, since our eye was on the gold medal... we can't believe that such a thing has happened," Babita Phogat said.

Speaking at a press conference, PT Usha said that she was "shocked and disappointed" after knowing about Vinesh Phogat's disqualification.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president said that Vinesh is mentally disappointed, adding that the Indian support staff are with Vinesh and working with her to reduce her weight.

She further added that the support staff of the Indian contingent are with the Indian grappler and helping her to reduce weight.

"After hearing the news that Vinesh Phogat is disqualified, I am shocked and disappointed. I had come here to meet Vinesh, she is physically and medically okay. Yes, mentally she is disappointed. Our support staffs are all with her to reduce the weight, they are trying their best...," PT Usha said.

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

India will hope for medals in the remaining events where its athletes are competing. Avinash Sable will be taking part in the 3000 Metre Steeplechase final on Thursday. Mirabai Chanu will also be in action tonight where she will be seen competing in the Women's 49 KG category in Weightlifting.

India has so far won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of these came from shooting.

India had the chance to win more medals but failed to clinch after finishing at the fourth place in 10m air rifle, 25m pistol, skeet team, badminton singles and mixed archery team events.