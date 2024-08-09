Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's heartbreaking exit from the Paris Olympics 2024 made the entire India emotional. Vinesh, who had entered the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final, was disqualified from the event for being 100 grams overweight. A day after her disqualification, Vinesh bid adieu to her international wrestling career, saying that she didn't have the strength to continue anymore. Amid this chaos, the Indian grappler also filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, challenging her disqualification from the medal event.

A new development has now come to light that Vinesh's appeal has been accepted by the CAS and the court's hearing will be taking place today.

Two appeals were filed by Vinesh - one for participating in Thursday's wrestling final while the second one was to get the joint-silver medal. While her first appeal was rejected, the CAS accepted her second request.

The Indian authorities have appointed famous lawyer Harish Salve to represent Vinesh's case in front of the CAS. As per the reports, the hearing will take place on Friday at 1:30 PM (IST) and Salve will be virtually joining the case.

Earlier on Thursday, American wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, who won the gold medal in women's 50kg freestyle wrestling, recalled the confusion that she experienced during the weigh-in, saying that she initially thought Vinesh had forfeited.

"I prepared for chaos, but that was not on my bingo card of chaos. (Vinesh) wasn't at weigh-ins, so I was in my head like, 'Oh my gosh, this might be a possibility.' Then, we get the news that she didn't make weight, and we were under the impression that it was a forfeit. So, there was a lot of celebrating," Hildebrandt was quoted as saying by PTI.

"It was very strange, like 'Oh my god, I just won the Olympics.' Then an hour later, they were like, 'You did not win the Olympics.' I'm like, 'Oh, this is very weird.' So there had to be a reset. I took a nap, woke up, and it was like a fever dream," she added.

