Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's petition for joint silver medal in Olympics 2024 has been dismissed by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The operative part of the order is out, while the detailed order will come later. "The application filed by VInesh Phogat on 7 August 2024 is dismissed," the CAS said in its initial order on Wednesday. Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on the morning of the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics for exceeding the weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.

Following her disqualification, Phogat requested CAS, an international body established in 1984 to settle disputes related to sport through arbitration, on August 7 to award her a joint silver medal.

After the plea was rejected, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh's application to be awarded a shared silver medal women's 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large," the IOA said in a statement.

"The marginal discrepancy of a 100 grams and the resultant consequences has profound impact, not only in terms of Vinesh's career but also raises serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation"

The IOA added that a 'deeper examination' is needed and added that it was exploring more legal options.

"The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination. Our legal representatives had duly brought this out in their submissions before the Sole Arbitrator," the IOA said in its release.

"The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being."

The IOA further said that it would provide any possible assistance to Vinesh going forward.

"In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms. Phogat and is exploring further legal options. The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times." the IOA said. "We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our stakeholders, athletes, and the public."