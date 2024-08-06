Story ProgressBack to home
Vinesh Phogat Shocks Defending Olympic Champion Yui Susaki To Enter Paris 2024 Quarterfinals
Trailing 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity, Vinesh Phogat came back brilliantly in the last five seconds to take down the top seed by clinching three points to win 3-2.
Vinesh Phogat shocked reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan.© AFP
Aug 6 Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat shocked four-time world champion and reigning gold-medallist Yui Susaki of Japan on points to enter the quarter-final of the 50kg event at the Olympic Games on Tuesday. Trailing 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity, the Indian wrestler came back brilliantly in the last five seconds to take down the top seed by clinching three points to win 3-2.
Vinesh had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances.
More to follow...
