Aug 6 Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat shocked four-time world champion and reigning gold-medallist Yui Susaki of Japan on points to enter the quarter-final of the 50kg event at the Olympic Games on Tuesday. Trailing 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity, the Indian wrestler came back brilliantly in the last five seconds to take down the top seed by clinching three points to win 3-2.

Vinesh had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances.

