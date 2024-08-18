After Vinesh Phogat got disqualified from the Olympics 2024 50kg wrestling final for being 100 gram overweight, several athletes, officials and other blamed her coaches, phyios and trainers for not being able to manage her weight. In fact, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh raised questions on the presence of Vinesh's personal coach and support staff, wondering what they were doing in Paris. “The player is fully concentrated on her practice which is why it would be unfair to blame her for this. Why is the support staff sent with the athlete, and the government sends them along with the player, ‘Wo sab wahan tafri karne gaye hai kya (have they gone there for tourism)?' Sanjay Singh said.

"An athlete who has won three of her bouts has to concentrate on her game, the staff is supposed to keep all other details in check,” Sanjay Singh told IANS in an exclusive interview.

However, in her first response since she got disqualified on August 7, Vinesh Phogat on Friday thanked members of her support staff Dr Wayne Patrick Lombard, coach Woller Akos and physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil along with Indian Olympic Association (IOA)'s CMO, besides Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, after her Paris Olympics campaign ended in a heartbreak.

Vinesh was disqualified from the 50kg category women's freestyle final for being 100 gm overweight in the second weigh-in on the morning of the summit clash. However, she challenged the verdict in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but things did not come out in her favour.

Amid the criticism of her support staff for failing to cut down her weight for the final match, the 29-year-old detailed their contribution to her life and thanked them for their unwavering support in her journey.

"Woller Akos: Anything I write about him will always be less. In the world of Women's Wrestling, I have found him to be the best coach, best guide and best human being, able to handle any situation with his calmness, patience and confidence. He does not have the word impossible in his dictionary and he is always ready with a plan whenever we face a tough situation on or off the mat," she said.

"There were times when I doubted myself, and was shifting away from my internal focus and he would know exactly what to say and how to bring me back on my path. He was more than a coach, he was my family in wrestling. He was never hungry to take credit for my victory and success, always humble and taking a step back as soon as his work was done on the mat," Vinesh said.

"But I want to give him the recognition he much deserves, whatever I do will never be enough to thank him for his sacrifices, for the time he spent away from his family. I can never repay him for the time lost with his two small boys. I wonder if they know what their father has done for me and if they understand how important his contributions have been. All I can do today is tell the world that if it hadn't been for you I would not have done on the mat what I have done.

"Ashwini Jeevan Patil: The first day we met in 2022, I felt immediately secure by the way she took care of me that day, her confidence was enough to make me feel that she could take care of wrestlers and this difficult game.

"Through the past 2.5 years she went through this journey with me like it was her own, every competition, win and loss, every injury and rehab journey was hers as much as it was mine. This is the first time I met a physiotherapist who has shown this much dedication and reverence towards me and my journey. Only we really know what we went through before every training, after every training session and in the moments in between," she concluded.