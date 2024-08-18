Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat returned to India on Saturday after her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign and received an overwhelming reception from the crowd. Hundreds of supporters had gathered outside the IGI airport in New Delhi to give a rousing welcome to Vinesh who was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final at the Olympics. Vinesh's appeal against her disqualification was also rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Amid this grand welcome in Delhi, a very heartwarming moment was captured from Vinesh's native village in Haryana.

Upon arriving at Balali, Haryana, Vinesh hugged her uncle and mentor Mahavir Singh Phogat and the duo shared a very emotional moment. During Vinesh's disqualification at Olympics, Mahavir was constantly extending support to Vinesh.

VIDEO | Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) meets her uncle Mahavir Phogat upon her arrival in Balali, Haryana.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/IUp2dn30vc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2024

This particular hug between the duo left all the netizens and fans emotional.

On August 8, Vinesh penned an emotional to announce her decision to retire from wrestling. However, after seeing such warm reception from the fans, she stated that she has got the courage to pick up the threads and get on with life.

"As I got love from my fellow Indians, my village and my family members, I guess I would get some courage to make this wound heal. Maybe, I could return to wrestling," Vinesh told the media.

"I just want to say that missing the Olympic medal is the biggest wound in my life. I don't know how much time it would take to heal this wound. I don't know if I would pursue wrestling or not but the kind of courage I got today (Saturday), I want to use that in the right direction," she added.

Vinesh and fellow Olympians Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have been protesting for more than a year against the Wrestling Federation of India and its former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

"Our fight has not ended and the fight will continue and I pray to god that the truth will prevail," said Vinesh.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)