She grappled on the streets with an "unjust system" without a care in the world and on Tuesday Vinesh Phogat brought a lot of that panache to the mat as well, taking down one big name after another to become India's first woman wrestler to enter the finals of the Olympic Games. The 29-year-old from Haryana defeated Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba 5-0 in the semifinals where she used brain and brawn in equal measure to be assured of a at least a silver in her third Olympic outing.

This was after she was stretchered off on her debut in Rio 2016 and had a forgettable outing in Tokyo four years later.

"Tomorrow is an important day, will talk then," she told the waiting media before vanishing from the sight to prepare for her summit battle against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

On the day, she beat world No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion Yui Sasaki during the dying moments of their pre-quarterfinal bout, handing the legendary Japanese her first defeat in 83 bouts.

If the first six minutes were a shocker for the wrestling world, the next six minutes against 2018 European champion Oksana Livach of Ukraine were an assurance of her class were she made a mockery of her opponent just when she needed to.

The last six minutes on the day against Lopez were another master-class in tactical acumen where she was a tigress on the prowl waiting for that one mistake where she could get the single-leg hold of her opponent.

It was a very lonely battle as it wasn't just about winning against the opponent on the mat but also about fighting a way more bitter battle off it.

Her character and credibility came in for questioning, and then there was a knee surgery less than a year before Olympics which had the Doubting Thomases wanting her to fail.

But for 18 minutes on Tuesday, Vinesh didn't have the option of failing. After all, she came here as a representative of all those women who have been severely wronged by the wrestling establishment.

When she won against Susaki, she let out a cry of relief, laying flat on back but when she entered the final, the most poignant picture was that of her teary-eyed Belgian coach Woller Akos, who has also been her confidant in this battle.

The last 18 months have been nothing short of a roller-coaster for the feisty lady, who became the face of a protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Pulled by the hair at India gate during the protest, she became the proverbial enfant terrible for the establishment. Her performance on Tuesday is a slap for the parent body that didn't stand by her.

The semi-final bout saw Vinesh maintaining her balance, not allowing the Cuban to get her leg. Her feet were positioned perfectly to avert any crisis.

A point earned for passivity in the first round helped her immensely but she herself got a warning for not trying enough in the second round.

However, Vinesh perhaps loves being cornered and just like the Susaki bout, she fought back with vengeance for Lopez's right leg and pinned her down for two points and choked her with leg hold to clinch the match.

With this, Vinesh has found her silver lining but she is in search of a golden hue.

