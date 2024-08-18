Celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday received a grand welcome on her return to India. Hundreds of supporters gathering outside the IGI airport, showing immense solidarity with Vinesh, who was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final at the Olympics. After this, a bigger crowd followed her during a roadshow. On her way to Balali from Delhi, Vinesh was felicitated by her supporters and 'khap' panchayats in several villages, with the 135km-long journey taking her almost 13 hours on Saturday.

In her native village Balali, Vinesh was even felicitated with a gold medal by community elders.

Overwhelmed by the grand reception she received on her arrival from the Paris Olympics, Vinesh said it would be a matter of great pride for her if she could train women wrestlers from her village Balali and they become more successful than her.

Her disqualification had created a furore in India and the wrestling world.

Vinesh's appeal against her disqualification was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Vinesh, 29, reached her native village around midnight and was accorded a grand welcome. Her neighbours and friends met her with tears and smiles and patted her for the courage she has shown.

Exhausted after a tiring journey that began in Paris, Vinesh addressed the gathering before calling it a day. The two-time World Championships medallist wished that someone from Balali would better her wrestling achievements.

"It would be disappointing if no wrestler emerged from this village. We have paved the way, given hope with our achievements. I request you all to support the women in this village. They need your support, hope and trust if they have to replace us in future," Vinesh said.

"They can achieve a lot. All they need is your support. I will always be indebted to this nation, this village for giving me so much love and respect.

"Whatever I have learnt in wrestling, I don't know if that is god-gifted or my hard work but whatever I have I would like to share with my sisters from this village and I wish they achieve greater heights than me.

"I can then say with pride that she is from my village and I have trained her. I want that (my) records are broken by wrestlers from this village. Thank you all for staying up so late in the night for me."

Vinesh is a two-time CWG gold medallist, Asian Games champion and has won eight Asian Championships medals.

