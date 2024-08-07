"It's part of the game," a brave Vinesh Phogat told the Indian coaches who met her after her shock disqualification from the Paris Olympics for weighing 100g more than the permissible limit in the women's 50kg category on Wednesday. Women's national coach Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani met the feisty wrestler, who had caused a flutter at the wrestling arena by beating world number one and defending champion Yui Susaki in the opening round on Tuesday. As the nation prepared to celebrate Vinesh's medal-winning run -- she was assured of at-least a silver -- Vinesh was disqualified when she could not ace the second weigh-in.

"It sent a shockwave through the wrestling contingent. The girls were feeling pretty low after the news broke. We met Vinesh and tried to console her. She was brave. She told us, 'it's hard luck that we missed the medal, but it is part of the game'," Dahiya said, sharing the details of their meeting.

"Several IOA officials were also there to meet her."

There was more bad news for Indian wrestling during the day when Antim Panghal made a first round exit in the women's 53kg, losing her opening bout by technical superiority.

"She just could not play her game, did not look in her element," said the coach.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

Advertisement

The shattered 29-year-old had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration earlier in the day.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

The Indian Olympic Association requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)